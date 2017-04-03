Here's how N.J. wants to grade schools for the feds
TRENTON -- New Jersey's new plan for grading its schools for the federal government places less weight on passing state exams and extra importance on other factors, such as the performance of students learning to speak English and academic progress among students who don't pass standardized tests. The state Monday filed its federal accountability plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act , the new federal education law that replaced No Child Left Behind.
