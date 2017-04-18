Guadagno Offers Big Property Tax Credit Amid Tough Budgets for NJ
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's property tax plan-which promises to slash up to $3,000 for New Jersey homeowners -will cost the state $1.5 billion in revenue a year, according to her own estimates. For Guadagno, it's a worthwhile price to pay despite the state's battered credit rating and perennial budget shortfalls in aid for schools and pension funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC