Guadagno Offers Big Property Tax Credit Amid Tough Budgets for NJ

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's property tax plan-which promises to slash up to $3,000 for New Jersey homeowners -will cost the state $1.5 billion in revenue a year, according to her own estimates. For Guadagno, it's a worthwhile price to pay despite the state's battered credit rating and perennial budget shortfalls in aid for schools and pension funding.

