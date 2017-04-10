Governors want 'verification' of Penn...

Governors want 'verification' of Penn Station track safety

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017, file photo provided by Amtrak, workers repair rails inside New York's Penn Station. New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, April 10, they want "independent verification" of track safety at New York's Penn Station, citing recent train derailments and service disruptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Sun Christmas Cheers 3
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Mar 23 bobby13 328
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC