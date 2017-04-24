Got drugs? Don't let them linger in your medicine cabinet | Editorial

In just over five years, an ambitious project started by the state's Division of Consumer Affairs has kept more than 157,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs out of the hands of addicts or potential addicts. Who knows how many lives have been saved since 2011? That's when the division launched Project Medicine Drop to allow the state's residents to discard unused and expired prescription drugs in a manner that is safe, secure - and anonymous.

