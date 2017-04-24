Good Samaritan assists 2 women from burning Trenton home
First, Jessie Vargas joined with two women in a homemade firefighter effort - throwing buckets of water onto the flames burning in a second-floor bedroom. Then, when the flames and smoke grew too much for them, he assisted the women out as Trenton firefighters and EMS arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
