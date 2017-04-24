Fraternity feeds 19 needy families in Trenton area
TRENTON -- Undergraduate and alumni from the Lambda Theta Phi fraternity fed 19 needy families in Trenton, Ewing and Hamilton last weekend for their annual Lambda Giving Day. The members collected food during a drive leading up to the event, organized by Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC