Ex-Nets player loses Ponzi conviction appeal

Ex-Nets player loses appeal of conviction in $2 million Ponzi scheme The former player is accused of using investors' money for several things, including his daughters 16th birthday party. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oNtbrS A New Jersey Nets player lost his appeal of a nine-year prison sentence he received for his role in a $2 million real estate Ponzi scheme several years ago, authorities sad.

