Creamy copyright dispute: Halo Farms takes on Halo Top
Newsworks.org reports the Trenton-based Halo Farms filed the suit last week against California-based Eden Creamery, demanding that they stop using the Halo Top name and destroy all existing products. Halo Top ice cream is sold in markets across the country and advertised as low calorie and high in protein.
