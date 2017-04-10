Court upholds discipline of 2 Trenton workers demoted under jailed ex-mayor
TRENTON -- A state appeals court recently upheld the discipline against two Trenton Water Works employees who said their demotions and firings were payback for cooperating with the criminal investigation of former Mayor Tony Mack's brother. Edmund Johnson and Timothy London were first demoted, then fired, in 2011, but eventually reinstated to the water utility with a six-month suspension.
