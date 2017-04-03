Convicted former Christie aide has hi...

Convicted former Christie aide has his law license suspended

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Bill Baroni arrives for sentencing at federal court in Newark, N.J. Baroni, a former aide to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sentenced to prison for his role in a political revenge plot at the George Washington Bridge, has had his law license stripped. The state Supreme Court on Thursday, April 6, suspended Baroni's law license pending ethics proceedings against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Mar 23 bobby13 328
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar 10 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC