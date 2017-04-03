Convicted former Christie aide has his law license suspended
In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Bill Baroni arrives for sentencing at federal court in Newark, N.J. Baroni, a former aide to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sentenced to prison for his role in a political revenge plot at the George Washington Bridge, has had his law license stripped. The state Supreme Court on Thursday, April 6, suspended Baroni's law license pending ethics proceedings against him.
