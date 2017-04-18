Conservative law center aiding those opposing N.J. mosque
BERNARDS - The Thomas More Law Center, a conservative advocacy group, is funding the legal challenge of a group of eight residents served with subpoenas after they objected to the construction of a mosque in the township. This is the second time this year the Michigan-based organization has agreed to represent New Jersey residents.
