Community college invests $6M in downtown Trenton campus
TRENTON -- Mercer County Community College on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its new building in downtown Trenton, an addition officials say shows its continued investment in the capital city. Gov. Chris Christie, Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes and Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Trenton Hall Annex.
