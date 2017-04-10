Child support sweep nets 170 arrests, $58K in payments

TRENTON -- A three-day effort targeting parents who owe back child support in Mercer County led to 170 arrests and over $58,000 in back payments, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office said. Fifteen teams of officers went after 188 suspects from April 4 to April 6. The sheriff's office said the targets were the the most egregious "non-compliant parents" or "deadbeats," and found nearly all of them, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

