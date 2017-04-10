Catholic Charities leader lauded for ...

Catholic Charities leader lauded for life of work

2017-04-10

TRENTON -- Robert Hernandez, the director and founder of Catholic Charities' El Centro program, will be presented the Professional Award by The Mercer County Commission on Abused, Neglected, and Missing Children. Hernandez, of Hamilton, is being recognized for 35 years of dedicated service to helping vulnerable children and families of Mercer County, the organization said in a statement.

