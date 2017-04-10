Catholic Charities leader lauded for life of work
TRENTON -- Robert Hernandez, the director and founder of Catholic Charities' El Centro program, will be presented the Professional Award by The Mercer County Commission on Abused, Neglected, and Missing Children. Hernandez, of Hamilton, is being recognized for 35 years of dedicated service to helping vulnerable children and families of Mercer County, the organization said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC