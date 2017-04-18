Brand Report: Smashing a Sales Record in March

Home sales moved 6.6 percent higher year-over-year in March, smashing the previous post-recession record made in March 2016, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report. "We expect a seasonal uptick in sales this time of year and March certainly met and somewhat exceeded that expectation," says Dave Liniger, RE/MAX co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board.

