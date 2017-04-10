Authorities investigating how homicide interrogation surfaced online
TRENTON - Authorities are investigating how a video clip of a 2015 police interrogation made its way to Facebook Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. The footage shows Taquan Jenkins speaking to police detectives as part of the 2012 investigation into the killing of Jared Littlejohn in Ewing, according to Mercer County First Assistant Prosecutor Doris Galuchie.
