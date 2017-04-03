Accused gunman was caught on surveillance video, court documents say
TRENTON - A passenger who was in the car with a Trenton woman when she was shot to death in November identified the shooter from video surveillance of the area, according to court documents. Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw read from the documents in court Tuesday during a detention hearing for Ronderrick Manuel , 43, of Trenton.
