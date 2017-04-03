Accused gunman was caught on surveill...

Accused gunman was caught on surveillance video, court documents say

12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON - A passenger who was in the car with a Trenton woman when she was shot to death in November identified the shooter from video surveillance of the area, according to court documents. Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw read from the documents in court Tuesday during a detention hearing for Ronderrick Manuel , 43, of Trenton.

