18th annual Blue Mass honors law enforcement held in Trenton
The 18th annual Blue Mass, a celebration of law enforcement, was held Tuesday afternoon at St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral in Trenton. Bishop David O'Connell, from the Diocese of Trenton, served as the celebrant during the annual Blue Mass, where people of all faiths were welcome to pray for law enforcement.
