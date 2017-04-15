15 Now NJ rallies for minimum wage in...

15 Now NJ rallies for minimum wage increase

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- Dozens of people gathered outside of the Grove Street PATH station on Saturday to advocate for a $15 minimum wage. The rally was organized by 15 Now NJ , and was co-sponsored by a number of organizations promoting a minimum wage hike for the state.

