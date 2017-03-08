Woman accused of killing boyfriend wa...

Woman accused of killing boyfriend was not getting mental care, lawyer says

22 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has a history of mental illness and has not been getting the adequate treatment she needs at the county jail since her Monday arrest, her attorney argued Thursday. Briann Lindsey stayed in a slumped position and hung her long hair in her face during a detention hearing Thursday in Mercer County Superior Court.

