Witness testimony causes mistrial in murder case involving rapper

Jafar Lewis, a 26-year-old Trenton resident fatally shot Friday night, performing as hip-hop artist Young Farr last year. TRENTON - The murder trial for a man accused of gunning down Trenton rapper Jafar Lewis swiftly ended in a mistrial this week after a witness defied court orders and made a damning statement about the defendant, according to a decision by Judge Robert Billmeier.

