Why more women in N.J. want to run for office - and why more should | Opinion

As Women's History Month is underway, we've noticed a remarkable phenomenon: Women across the country are fired up about running for office more than ever before. The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers has seen an unprecedented surge in applications for our nonpartisan Ready to Run campaign training program, forcing us to secure a larger venue to accommodate all who want to participate - at least 250 women.

