Wendel White Photography Exhibit Coming to MCCC's Trenton Gallery This Spring
Mercer County Community College announces the opening of "Schools for the Colored," a photography exhibit by Wendel White, at the college's James Kerney Campus Gallery in Trenton. The show runs from Thursday, April 6 through Thursday, May 4. The Gallery at the James Kerney Campus is located in the Trenton Hall Annex at 137 North Broad Street across from the James Kerney Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Thu
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC