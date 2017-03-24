Wendel White Photography Exhibit Coming to MCCC's Trenton Gallery This Spring

Mercer County Community College announces the opening of "Schools for the Colored," a photography exhibit by Wendel White, at the college's James Kerney Campus Gallery in Trenton. The show runs from Thursday, April 6 through Thursday, May 4. The Gallery at the James Kerney Campus is located in the Trenton Hall Annex at 137 North Broad Street across from the James Kerney Building.

