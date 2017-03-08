Wednesday to have spring-like feel, b...

Wednesday to have spring-like feel, but snow is on the way for N.J.

The most pleasant weather we'll have all week in New Jersey will be Wednesday, though another brush with winter conditions is just around the corner. Light rain is still falling across a small part of the state at 7 a.m. Wednesday but the precipitation will be gone later this morning and eventually the clouds will give way to sun, forecasters say.

