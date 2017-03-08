Trenton Woman who fatally beat family...

Trenton Woman who fatally beat family dog gets probation, mental health care

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A Trenton woman who authorities say used a shovel and claw hammer to fatally beat her family's dog and then bragged about it has been sentenced to two years of probation. Twenty-year-old Michelle Wankoff will also have to receive mental health treatment as part of the sentence imposed Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Fri Mikey 6
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Fri Texxy 1
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Feb 24 Dawn 326
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb 21 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan '17 wiseazz 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Mercer County was issued at March 13 at 3:00PM EDT

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC