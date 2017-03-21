Trenton street cops seize 3 loaded ha...

Trenton street cops seize 3 loaded handguns in 2 hours

11 hrs ago

TRENTON -- Officers patrolling city streets seized three firearms during the arrests of two men two hours apart Monday evening, police said. The first incident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue in the West Ward - where a man was shot Sunday night.

