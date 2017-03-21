TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A comedian best known for his Frank Sinatra...

A comedian best known for his Frank Sinatra impression on "Saturday Night Live" won't run as a Republican in New Jersey's upcoming governor's race, but Joe Piscopo says he is "more serious than ever" about joining the field as an independent. A longtime Democrat until recently and a backer of President Donald Trump, Piscopo's potential candidacy to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie has been a constant question mark in New Jersey, which along with Virginia is one of only two governor's races in the U.S. this year.

