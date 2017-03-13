Trenton mom charged with hitting 8-year-old, causing injury
TRENTON -- A Trenton mom is facing charges after her 8-year-old daughter was brought into police headquarters with a bleeding nose and bruises. Police said the girl was picked up by a woman who was driving in the area of Spring and Calhoun streets around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
