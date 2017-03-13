Trenton mom charged with hitting 8-ye...

Trenton mom charged with hitting 8-year-old, causing injury

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- A Trenton mom is facing charges after her 8-year-old daughter was brought into police headquarters with a bleeding nose and bruises. Police said the girl was picked up by a woman who was driving in the area of Spring and Calhoun streets around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar 10 Mikey 6
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Feb 24 Dawn 326
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb 21 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan '17 wiseazz 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Mercer County was issued at March 13 at 3:00PM EDT

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC