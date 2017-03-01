Trenton man tossed loaded gun while f...

Trenton man tossed loaded gun while fleeing, cops say

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

Quamier Billups-Taylor, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and high-capacity magazines, tampering evidence, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest. Late Tuesday, Street Crimes Unit detectives received information about a group of possibly armed men in the area of St. Joes and Girard avenues, police said.

