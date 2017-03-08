Trenton man accused of 2 murders, armed robberies in crime spree gets trial date

TRENTON - An accused Trenton killer, who's been requesting to represent himself and has claimed that his attorney lied to him, is going to trial this spring with new representation. Randy Washington, 35, will stand trial on May 22 on charges he carried out a four-month crime spree, which included several armed robberies and two murders in 2014, according to Mercer County prosecutors.

