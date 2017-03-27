Torrential downpours Friday could dump 2 inches of rain, cause flooding
The dry, reasonably mild conditions of Wednesday will stick around for one more day before New Jersey gets smacked with a bout of heavy rain. Temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees cooler on Thursday, but sunny skies and light winds are still expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC