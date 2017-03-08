The number of N.J. millionaires growing, study finds
TRENTON -- New Jersey leaped over Hawaii last year to become the U.S. state with the third-highest number of millionaires. The Garden State's wealth and incomes are among the highest in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|3
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC