Teen accused of killing 16-year-old girl offered plea deal
TRENTON - A teen accused of shooting into a car and killing a 16-year-old girl last year was offered a plea deal Friday that would give him at least 20 years in prison. The deal is the first offer Peter Charles Jr., 18, of Trenton, has received since he was indicted on murder charges in January for the April killing of 16-year-old Ciony Kirkman.
