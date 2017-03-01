Swastikas painted over Puerto Rican mural in Trenton
A group of local artists say that they were given permission to paint a mural celebrating Puerto Rican heritage on the door of a vacant This photos shows someone painting over a mural of a Puerto Rican Flag. The artists of the mural say that culprit was the owner of the building who game them permission to paint the mural.
