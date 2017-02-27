Strong storms and record warmth expected across NJ Wednesday
We did it, New Jersey! We made it to March! Wednesday marks the first day of "climatological Spring" - we use full calendar months to calculate seasonal statistics in the meteorology and climatology world, as it just makes the math easier. The Vernal Equinox, the official start of Spring, will occur on March 20 at 6:29 a.m. EDT .
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
