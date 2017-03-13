State Troopers to Set Up Several Sobriety Checkpoints

West Trenton, N.J. - In an effort to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence, the New Jersey State Police will be conducting DWI sobriety checkpoints on Friday, March 17, 2017. The checkpoints will be in the following areas: If you see a driver you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, please call the aggressive driver tip line from a hands-free mobile device and report it by dialing #77.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey State Police.