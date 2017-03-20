State swears in 194 new corrections officers
TRENTON -- The state Department of Corrections presented badges to 194 new officers from 19 of the state's 21 counties Monday. During the ceremony at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, in downtown Trenton, the department also celebrated 58 recent officer promotions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huckabee compares gay marriage to drug use, pol... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Trumptard Abandon...
|43
|Sports
|18 hr
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC