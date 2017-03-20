State swears in 194 new corrections o...

State swears in 194 new corrections officers

TRENTON -- The state Department of Corrections presented badges to 194 new officers from 19 of the state's 21 counties Monday. During the ceremony at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, in downtown Trenton, the department also celebrated 58 recent officer promotions.

