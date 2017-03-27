State Police Arrest Five Trenton Residents, Seize Guns, Drugs, Weapons and $26,000 Cash

The New Jersey State Police have arrested five Trenton residents for possession of heroin, marijuana, and a cache of weapons and ammo after a month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation. On Thursday, March 23, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime Central Unit, TEAMS Central Unit, K-9 Unit, Crime Suppression Central Unit, and Fugitive Unit, along with agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, searched one home on Walnut Avenue and two residences on Jarvis Place, which resulted in the arrests of five individuals and the seizure of guns, knives, ammunition, and cash.

