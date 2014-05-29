'Snooki' inspires bill to cap public ...

'Snooki' inspires bill to cap public university speaker fees

In this May 29, 2014 file photo, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" party in New York. Under legislation inspired by former "Jersey Shore" reality TV star Polizzi, no more than $10,000 of state money could go to pay speakers at New Jersey's public universities.

Trenton, NJ

