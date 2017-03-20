Should details on whistleblower lawsu...

Should details on whistleblower lawsuits that cost N.J. taxpayers millions be secret?

TRENTON -- New Jersey taxpayers have shelled out at least $5.3 million on a whistleblower lawsuit against the Gov. Chris Christie administration that ended last year in a $1.5 million settlement . The whistleblower, former Hunterdon County prosecutor Ben Barlyn, ended his six-year legal battle when he accepted the settlement in October.

