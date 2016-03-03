Security funding for private schools, including Jewish ones, slashed by NJ Gov. Christie
This March 3, 2016 file photo shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at a wide-ranging news conference at the Statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie eliminated an increase in security funding for nonpublic schools in his proposed state budget, sparking charges from a Jewish group that he is endangering Jewish day school students.
