School aid stays flat; future cuts 'inevitable'
Public school districts locally and throughout New Jersey will see their state aid for next year held at current levels or increased by small amounts, according to figures just released by the state Department of Education. The figures, which the Christie Administration announced Thursday, come as state budgetary pressures and a public worker pension system struggling to stay afloat are continuing to cast a pall over the amount of help public schools can expect from Trenton in the future.
