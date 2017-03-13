Running for president? Some states want tax returns public
The New Jersey legislature listen as assemblyman John McKeon, D-Madison, speaks about a bill requiring presidential candidates to disclose tax returns in order to appear on ballots in the state during a meeting in the state legislature, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. The measure, which was approved by the assembly, requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to appear on the ballot. The bill will head to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to sign or veto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC