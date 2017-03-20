Roadside memorial bill is another Tre...

Roadside memorial bill is another Trenton money grab

20 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

So now a few Trenton politicians want to regulate makeshift roadside memorials . Where does the involvement of Trenton government end? The idea proposed by Democrats in Hudson and Cape May County would have grieving family members complete and application and pay a fee in order to acknowledgment the loss of their loved one on a New Jersey road.

