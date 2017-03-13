Ringling Bros. circus making last stop in Trenton this weekend
"The Greatest Show on Earth" announced earlier this year that the current tour - called Out of this World - would be the circus' curtain call after 146 years. The tour ends in May. The circus will put on seven performances from Friday morning to Sunday evening at the Sun National Bank Center downtown.
