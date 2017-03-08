Residents chase, tackle burglary susp...

Residents chase, tackle burglary suspect in Trenton

TRENTON - When a Trenton resident found a man breaking into his home Wednesday, he and the homeowner snapped into action; one man chased the alleged burglar down the street before the other showed up and tackled him, Trenton police said. Robert Lee Crawford, 49, of Carroll Street was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools after the citizen arrest.

