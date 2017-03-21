Push by Drivers to Unionize at XPO Spreads to New Jersey
The efforts of XPO Logistics less-than-truckload drivers to organize into unions have spread to Trenton, New Jersey, with 33 employees filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board. Workers have been attempting to unionize since XPO Logistics acquired Con-way Freight in 2015.
