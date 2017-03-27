Police searching for Trenton halfway house escapee

Department of Corrections Spokesperson Melanie Weiss said 35-year-old Robert Jace was declared a "walkaway" from the facility at approximately 5:30 p.m. According to the Department of Corrections, Jace is white male with brown hair and brown eyes standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. On July 9 f last year, he was sentenced to a maximum of two years 11 months and three days for robbery in Bergen County.

