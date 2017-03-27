Police recruits from Warren Co. help ...

Police recruits from Warren Co. help save heart attack victim

Friday Mar 31 Read more: NJ.com

HAMILTON -- Four police recruits put their first responder skills to the test Thursday when a man collapsed at Veterans Park in Mercer County, N.J. Officials say they teamed up to do CPR and guided medics to the scene. The four, currently studying at the Mercer County Police Academy , were playing street hockey after class at about 3 p.m. when the man asked if he could join their game, Mercer County Sheriff's Spokesman Ernie Cerino said.

