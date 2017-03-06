Police investigating fatal stabbing in Trenton's West Ward

TRENTON -- Detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on Clearfield Avenue in the city's West Ward Monday night, officials said Trenton police responding to a reported stabbing at an apartment in the 300 block of the street at about 4:15 p.m. found a stabbed man, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

